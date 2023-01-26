Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery

The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia.

GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.

On Wednesday, GPD released surveillance footage of the robbery that showed a man approaching the jewelry counter. He used a hammer to break into the display case that contained wedding rings and other accessories. When an employee approached him, he pepper-sprayed her and fled the store.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.