© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Gastonia Police Department investigating $80,000 jewelry robbery

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
GastoniaRobbery.png
Gastonia Police Department
/
Surveillance Video
The suspect in a robbery at a Gastonia Kohl's.

The Gastonia Police Department is looking for help from the public to find the suspect in a Jan. 17 armed robbery at a Kohl's store in Gastonia.

GPD officers responded to a call about the robbery at the Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police found that about $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the department store.

On Wednesday, GPD released surveillance footage of the robbery that showed a man approaching the jewelry counter. He used a hammer to break into the display case that contained wedding rings and other accessories. When an employee approached him, he pepper-sprayed her and fled the store.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.

Tags
Crime & Justice Gaston Countygastonia
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.