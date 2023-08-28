Gastonia church disbands homeless camp after fatal shooting, city lawsuit

Dozens of people living in a homeless encampment behind a church in Gastonia began moving out Monday morning, one week after a man was shot and killed on the property, and as the church tries to defend itself from a city lawsuit.

Some pushed grocery carts piled high with plastic bags and belongings away from the properties. Others lugged suitcases and storage bins on wheels. Among them was Veronica Kirkpatrick, who looked over a bin of shoes with tears in her eyes.

"I'm very upset about it all. Needless to say this place could have worked. It could have worked, and it still can work if people could change," she said.

Some 100 to 150 people lived in the encampment behind Faith Hope & Love Ministries on Oakland Street, said church pastor Moses Colbert.

"We're just trying to help people. That's all we're trying to do is help people, and these people are heartbroken because they have no home to go to now," he said.

Colbert began allowing people to camp on the property about two years ago, he said. The church installed outdoor showers and portable toilets, and the church provided daily meals.

But those living in the camp said it also became a haven for drug use. A statement from the city of Gastonia said police and other emergency responders were called to the camp 663 times since May 2022.

On Aug. 20, an argument between two men living at the camp escalated into a fatal shooting, police said. Freddie Lee Bryd, 57, was killed, and police arrested and charged 56-year-old Donald Ray Beatty.

That followed earlier legal action against the church. In June, the city of Gastonia filed a lawsuit against the church over two trailers parked on the property that allegedly violated the city's zoning ordinance.

1 of 5 — Gastonia_homeless.JPG Residents of a homeless encampment behind a Gastonia church move out their belongings on Aug. 28, 2023. Nick de la Canal / WFAE 2 of 5 — Gastonia_homeless_camp.JPG A woman moves belongings from a homeless camp behind Faith Hope & Love Ministries in Gastonia on Aug. 28, 2023. Nick de la Canal / WFAE 3 of 5 — Gastonia_homeless_belongings.JPG Debris and other belongings were left behind at a homeless camp behind a Gastonia church on Aug. 28, 2023. Nick de la Canal / WFAE 4 of 5 — Gastonia_church_moveout.JPG Residents of a homeless encampment behind a Gastonia church were told to move out by the morning of Aug. 28, 2023. Nick de la Canal / WFAE 5 of 5 — Gastonia_church_trailer.JPG The city of Gastonia has filed a lawsuit against Faith Hope & Love Ministries alleging zoning violations related to two trailers parked on the church property. Nick de la Canal / WFAE

Colbert said the trailers had been donated, and the church was working to bring them into compliance by applying for permits, adding handicap accessible ramps and securing them to the ground.

But he said the church was facing more than $60,000 in fines related to the trailers. Colbert said he worried if he didn't disband and clean up the camp, his property could be declared a public nuisance, which would allow the city or county to step in and clean up or disband the camp themselves.

Several community organizations and representatives for the city were present on Monday to meet with those leaving the camp and connect them with emergency housing and other resources.

"Our goal is to provide those who qualify for temporary housing to get temporary housing. If they need an emergency shelter and there are beds available, we have made those contacts with different shelters in Gastonia, around the county, and around the region to provide people with a safe place to stay," said Adrian Miller, an assistant city manager with the city of Gastonia.

At least five people signed up for an emergency shelter through the Salvation Army, a volunteer said. Others went to stay with family or friends.

Some, like Veronica Freeman, applied for a 10-day stay at drug rehab center operated by Phoenix Counseling Center. Freeman said she had been drug-free for months before moving into the camp and relapsing in January.

She said she a friend of hers fatally overdosed inside the camp, and she witnessed the fatal shooting last Sunday outside of her own tent.

"I'm kind of glad that Pastor Moses made the decision to disband the community, but also at the same time, it puts everybody else out here on the street, and nowhere to go," she said. "So, I'm happy, but I'm not."

The church is due back in court on Sept. 5 for another hearing over the city's lawsuit. Moses said he hoped to bring his property into compliance with city rules before then.