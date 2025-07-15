Gastonia driver charged in deadly crash with pedestrian

A Gastonia man has been charged with second-degree murder after a crash Monday that killed a pedestrian on East Garrison Boulevard, according to Gastonia police.

Investigators say 30-year-old Robert Johnson was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Garrison around 12:15 p.m. when he hit 70-year-old James Harris, who was attempting to cross the road near the Gaston County Public Library. Harris died at the scene.

Police say Johnson was impaired at the time of the crash. He’s facing multiple charges, including DWI, aggravated felony death and failing to stop at a steady red light.

The crash shut down part of Garrison Boulevard near Churchill Drive for several hours Monday as investigators collected evidence.