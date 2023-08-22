A change in how Gastonia city council is elected is in the works, despite council's protest

There’s an effort in the North Carolina General Assembly to change the way Gastonia’s city council seats are elected. Representative Donnie Loftis said the council’s Republicans asked for the change, but local officials say that’s not true.

Gastonia’s city council has members from six wards who are elected citywide. A bill that was rewritten and approved in the state House last week would make it so residents would only vote for the council member from their ward.

Loftis (R-Gaston) gave this reasoning for the bill on the House floor:

“Because the current board is split Democrat-Republican, the Republican members support that, the county commissioners support that, and many citizens in the community support that.”

When word got back to city council member Jennifer Stepp, she was shocked.

“No, it is not true!” said Stepp.

She’s one of two Republicans on council and her Republican colleague also opposes such a change. Stepp says voting by ward makes no sense in a small city like Gastonia. She says it would likely reduce voter turnout, and possibly make local matters more divisive.

“It increases the chance of vote-trading — you vote for this for my ward and I’ll vote for this for yours — while we work right now cohesively for the whole city,” said Stepp.

City council this week unanimously approved a resolution opposing the change. The bill, which includes other local changes, will return to the state Senate for final approval.