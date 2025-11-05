Man shot at Gaston County Courthouse; condition unknown

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon at the Gaston County Courthouse in Gastonia, according to police.

Gastonia police say officers responded around 2:04 p.m. to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at the courthouse on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The man was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not immediately available.

Officials did not say whether the shooting happened inside or outside the building, but said there was no ongoing threat to the public, and the courthouse remained open.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were on site Tuesday afternoon, and traffic along MLK Jr. Way was temporarily affected.

No other details, including information on a suspect or potential motive, have been released. Police shared photos from the scene on their social media accounts.