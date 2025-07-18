No officers injured in Gastonia shooting

Gastonia Police officers shot and killed a suspect last night. It happened on Hickory Hollow Road just south of I-85 and Hudson Boulevard at about 10:30 last night when officers responded to an assault call according to a city press release. A male relative of the suspect in the driveway of the home told police that the suspect was in the home, armed, and had fired off at least one shot.

The suspect, now identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Jackson Bonham, appeared from the rear of the home and opened fire on officers with a rifle. Multiple Gastonia Police Officers returned fire killing the suspect. No Gastonia Officers were injured.

All of the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.