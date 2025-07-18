© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

No officers injured in Gastonia shooting

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT

Gastonia Police officers shot and killed a suspect last night. It happened on Hickory Hollow Road just south of I-85 and Hudson Boulevard at about 10:30 last night when officers responded to an assault call according to a city press release. A male relative of the suspect in the driveway of the home told police that the suspect was in the home, armed, and had fired off at least one shot.

The suspect, now identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Jackson Bonham, appeared from the rear of the home and opened fire on officers with a rifle. Multiple Gastonia Police Officers returned fire killing the suspect. No Gastonia Officers were injured.

All of the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
