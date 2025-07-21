Mt. Pleasant asks residents to conserve water as treatment plant shuts down

In Cabarrus County, the Town of Mount Pleasant is asking residents to conserve water for the next two months, while it upgrades its water treatment plant.

WBTV reports the town will temporarily shut down its water treatment plant Monday for a roughly $600,000 project to upgrade the plant and improve water quality. During the project, the town will buy water through a connection with the City of Concord, which is more expensive than the town providing its own water to about 1,200 households, according to Assistant Town Manager Erin Burris.

The town is asking residents to avoid things like filling swimming pools during the day, washing cars and watering lawns.