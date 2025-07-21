© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Mt. Pleasant asks residents to conserve water as treatment plant shuts down

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT

In Cabarrus County, the Town of Mount Pleasant is asking residents to conserve water for the next two months, while it upgrades its water treatment plant.

WBTV reports the town will temporarily shut down its water treatment plant Monday for a roughly $600,000 project to upgrade the plant and improve water quality. During the project, the town will buy water through a connection with the City of Concord, which is more expensive than the town providing its own water to about 1,200 households, according to Assistant Town Manager Erin Burris.

The town is asking residents to avoid things like filling swimming pools during the day, washing cars and watering lawns.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports