NEWS BRIEFS

Part of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens

WFAE
Published July 22, 2025

Blue Ridge Parkway officials have opened a 12-mile stretch of the historic roadway between Blowing Rock and Linville Falls. The section had been closed due to a landslide and debris from Helene. The campground, picnic area and visitor center at Linville Falls remain closed. Parkway officials found nearly 60 landslides across 200 miles after the storm. Work will continue in three phases.

Parkway leaders urge visitors to respect the areas that remain closed because they are still dangerous.
