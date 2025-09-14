Off-duty Cornelius police officer dies in bike accident

The Cornelius Police Department announced Saturday in a social media post that one of its officers, Gabriel Stainback, died after being struck by an automobile while riding his bicycle.

CPD's Facebook post said, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own, Officer Gabriel Stainback. Officer Stainback passed away Saturday afternoon in Concord after being hit by a vehicle while on a bike ride with his wife.

"Stainback was sworn into CPD in December of 2024 after being hired as a cadet and going through the BLET program. He was newly married.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family and our entire CPD family. Please keep them in your thoughts during this unimaginable tragedy."