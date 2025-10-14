© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Professional Educators of North Carolina becomes affiliate of national teachers union

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
Joanna Loftis, president of PENC (left), and Randi Weingarten, president of AFT (right)
Joanna Loftis, president of PENC (left), and Randi Weingarten, president of AFT (right)

A longtime North Carolina teacher advocacy group will now be affiliated with a labor union.

The Professional Educators of North Carolina unanimously voted to become an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers. The group formed in 1979 will become the American Federation of Professional Educators of North Carolina.

The group focuses on advocating for professional educators with employee support, professional development programs and providing educators with benefits.

Following the vote, the agreement was signed by Randi Weingarten, President of AFT and Joanna Loftis, President of PENC. Loftis said it’s the right time to bring the organizations together.

"Things are getting ignored and teachers are feeling hopeless and so we want to bring hope to those teachers to let them know that we now have a union, a national union supporting us and to help us bring to light what's happening," Loftis said.

Loftis also said she hopes the combined organization can advocate for more funding for North Carolina schools.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.