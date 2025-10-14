Professional Educators of North Carolina becomes affiliate of national teachers union

A longtime North Carolina teacher advocacy group will now be affiliated with a labor union.

The Professional Educators of North Carolina unanimously voted to become an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers. The group formed in 1979 will become the American Federation of Professional Educators of North Carolina.

ICYMI: We’re thrilled to announce the American Federation of Professional Educators of North Carolina voted to affiliate with AFT, in a powerful sign Tar Heel educators understand the worth of their labor & want to organize to protect it. @PENCVoice pic.twitter.com/yHghqMTq30 — AFT (@AFTunion) October 14, 2025

The group focuses on advocating for professional educators with employee support, professional development programs and providing educators with benefits.

Following the vote, the agreement was signed by Randi Weingarten, President of AFT and Joanna Loftis, President of PENC. Loftis said it’s the right time to bring the organizations together.

"Things are getting ignored and teachers are feeling hopeless and so we want to bring hope to those teachers to let them know that we now have a union, a national union supporting us and to help us bring to light what's happening," Loftis said.

The American Federation of Professional Educators of North Carolina have been organizing for years to strengthen public education for their students & to secure the conditions, voice & salaries they needed for themselves. Welcome to the @AFTunion family, @PENCVoice! pic.twitter.com/fS0QmBszs7 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸 🖇️👩‍🎓📚 (@rweingarten) October 14, 2025

Loftis also said she hopes the combined organization can advocate for more funding for North Carolina schools.