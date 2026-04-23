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NEWS BRIEFS

Top editors at the Charlotte Observer to depart

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT

The Charlotte Observer’s top two editors are leaving the newspaper.

Multiple news outlets and people familiar with the paper say Executive Editor Rana Cash and Managing Editor Taylor Batten will depart by the end of next week.

The Observer’s parent company, McClatchy, has consolidated leadership at its newspapers in other markets, with editors overseeing multiple newsrooms as the newspaper industry continues to shrink. It is not clear who will lead the Observer locally.
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