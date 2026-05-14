6TH ANNUAL ARTPOP UPCYCLED FASHION SHOW: COMMUNITY ARTS FUNDRAISER
6TH ANNUAL ARTPOP UPCYCLED FASHION SHOW: COMMUNITY ARTS FUNDRAISER
Join us for an extraordinary evening where art, sustainability, and high fashion converge. This much-anticipated annual fundraiser and runway show features over 400 distinguished guests and celebrates creativity through the transformation of retired ArtPop Artist Cohort billboard vinyls into stunning, wearable works of art!
Blume Studios
$150 General Admission // $200 VIP
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ArtPop
734-320-1601
wendy@artpopstreetgallery.com
Artist Group Info
katy.joseph8433@gmail.com
Blume Studios
904 Post StreetCharlotte, North Carolina
7043721000
blumeevents@blumenthalarts.org