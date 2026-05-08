The Charlotte Chamber Choir's upcoming concert Coro Accompagnato: An Afternoon of Accompanied Choral Music explores the rich possibilities that emerge when voices and instruments join together. The program highlights how accompaniment has been used to enhance the emotional and artistic depth of choral music through the centuries, uniting works by Shawn Kirchner, Jake Runestad, Elaine Hagenberg and more with beloved classics by Felix Mendelssohn and Johannes Brahms.

From moments of quiet reflection to surges of radiant energy, seasoned audience members and newcomers alike are invited to listen closely and experience the myriad ways accompaniment can uplift, sculpt, and illuminate the choral sound.

Concerts take place Saturday, June 6 at Christ Episcopal Church and Sunday, June 7 at St. John's Episcopal Church, both at 3:30 PM. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://www.charlottechamberchoir.com/calendar - $20 General Admission, with $5 tickets available for students.

For more information, please visit https://www.charlottechamberchoir.com or contact us at charlottechamberchoir@gmail.com.