Dinos, Donuts and Dads
Dinos, Donuts and Dads
ROAR into Father’s Day fun at our Dinos, Donuts & Dads event on June 20th from 9:00–10:00 AM at Catawba Science Center!
Enjoy early access to our DINOSAURS! Exhibit, dino-themed activities, a fossil hunt, raffle prizes, and more. Donuts, juice, and coffee will be provided, and your ticket includes access to all CSC exhibits beginning at 10:00 AM.
Bring your favorite dinosaur-loving dad and make unforgettable memories together. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Catawba Science Center
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
info@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org