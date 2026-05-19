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Dinos, Donuts and Dads

Dinos, Donuts and Dads

ROAR into Father’s Day fun at our Dinos, Donuts & Dads event on June 20th from 9:00–10:00 AM at Catawba Science Center!

Enjoy early access to our DINOSAURS! Exhibit, dino-themed activities, a fossil hunt, raffle prizes, and more. Donuts, juice, and coffee will be provided, and your ticket includes access to all CSC exhibits beginning at 10:00 AM.

Bring your favorite dinosaur-loving dad and make unforgettable memories together. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Catawba Science Center
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

info@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years