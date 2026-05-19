Dinos, Donuts and Dads

ROAR into Father’s Day fun at our Dinos, Donuts & Dads event on June 20th from 9:00–10:00 AM at Catawba Science Center!

Enjoy early access to our DINOSAURS! Exhibit, dino-themed activities, a fossil hunt, raffle prizes, and more. Donuts, juice, and coffee will be provided, and your ticket includes access to all CSC exhibits beginning at 10:00 AM.

Bring your favorite dinosaur-loving dad and make unforgettable memories together. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!