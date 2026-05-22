Don't Dress for Dinner by Marc Camoletti

Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic mistress in his charming converted farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cook to prepare gourmet delights, and has invited his best friend, Robert, along to provide the alibi. What could possibly go wrong? Everything! Robert is confused by his role, Jacqueline has her own secret lover and decides not to leave, the cook has to pretend to be the mistress and the mistress can’t cook. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed. Full of mistaken identities and rapid-fire dialogue, Don’t Dress for Dinner is a riotous farce seasoned with unexpected twists.