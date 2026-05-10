Kevin Watson & Patricia Thompson The Inside Track: Publishing Your Book

Join Kevin Watson of Press 53 and Patricia Thompson of Redhawk Publications for an engaging and informative conversation on The Fine Points of Small-Press Publishing in the 21st Century. Drawing on years of industry experience, these seasoned publishing professionals will discuss what they look for in a manuscript, common red flags that can halt a project before it begins, and what happens once a manuscript is accepted. Learn about the editorial process, expectations placed on authors, and how small publishers and writers collaborate to shape and promote a successful book. This session will offer practical insights into how North Carolina publishers help authors navigate today’s literary landscape, from submission to release, promotion to public appearances.

To attend, please register at: [https://charlottewritersclub.org/events/](General Meeting)