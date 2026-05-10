© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kevin Watson & Patricia Thompson The Inside Track: Publishing Your Book

Kevin Watson & Patricia Thompson The Inside Track: Publishing Your Book

Join Kevin Watson of Press 53 and Patricia Thompson of Redhawk Publications for an engaging and informative conversation on The Fine Points of Small-Press Publishing in the 21st Century. Drawing on years of industry experience, these seasoned publishing professionals will discuss what they look for in a manuscript, common red flags that can halt a project before it begins, and what happens once a manuscript is accepted. Learn about the editorial process, expectations placed on authors, and how small publishers and writers collaborate to shape and promote a successful book. This session will offer practical insights into how North Carolina publishers help authors navigate today’s literary landscape, from submission to release, promotion to public appearances.

To attend, please register at: [https://charlottewritersclub.org/events/](General Meeting)

Providence United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

Charlotte Writers Club
president@charlottewritersclub.org
charlottewritersclub.org
Providence United Methodist Church
2810 Providence Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28211
704-366-7442
lhelveston@providenceumc.org
Providenceumc.org/music