LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

The LiveLung Charlotte Chapter brings together people impacted by lung cancer—patients, survivors, care partners, and loved ones—for education, connection, and support.

We meet in person on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 11:30 am at:

Covenant Presbyterian Church

1000 E. Morehead St

Fellowship Hall Room 205

Charlotte NC 28204

Each meeting features expert speakers sharing the latest information about lung cancer, along with time to connect with others who understand the journey.

This Month’s Topic: "Beyond Scans: A New Way to Monitor Lung Cancer

Guest Speaker: Crystal Hoberg, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

A free lunch is provided, so please register at least 24 hours in advance.

Register here: https://forms.zohopublic.com/lynnlive1/form/CharlotteNCMeetingRegistration/formperma/zWxVAZaLCtH-dhbUYG_h9E3yTzIQQb5RR-SOV1BkXTc

Everyone impacted by lung cancer is welcome.

Education. Community. Empowerment.

