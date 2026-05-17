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LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

The LiveLung Charlotte Chapter brings together people impacted by lung cancer—patients, survivors, care partners, and loved ones—for education, connection, and support.

We meet in person on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 11:30 am at:

Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E. Morehead St
Fellowship Hall Room 205
Charlotte NC 28204

Each meeting features expert speakers sharing the latest information about lung cancer, along with time to connect with others who understand the journey.

This Month’s Topic: "Beyond Scans: A New Way to Monitor Lung Cancer
Guest Speaker: Crystal Hoberg, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

A free lunch is provided, so please register at least 24 hours in advance.
Register here: https://forms.zohopublic.com/lynnlive1/form/CharlotteNCMeetingRegistration/formperma/zWxVAZaLCtH-dhbUYG_h9E3yTzIQQb5RR-SOV1BkXTc

Everyone impacted by lung cancer is welcome.
Education. Community. Empowerment.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall-Room 205
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LiveLung
704-890-5864
lynn@livelung.org
http://www.livelung.org
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall-Room 205
1000 E. Morehead Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
https://www.covenantpresby.org