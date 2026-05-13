© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mac & Cheese Throwdown: Benefiting Good Soles

Mac & Cheese Throwdown: Benefiting Good Soles

🧀 Mac & Cheese Throwdown – For a Cause!

Think your mac has what it takes to melt the competition?

Join us for a delicious, cheese-filled showdown at Pilot Brewing — and help support a great cause while you’re at it!

This year’s Mac & Cheese Competition benefits Good Soles, a Charlotte-based nonprofit providing steel-toed boots and non-slip shoes for those transitioning out of homelessness and into the workforce.

🔥 Your $20 ticket includes:

✅ Unlimited mac & cheese samples

✅ A vote for your favorite

✅ A good deed — $10 from every ticket goes directly to Good Soles

📅 Date: Saturday, June 27th · 2-4PM

📍 Location: Pilot Brewing

🎟️ Tickets: $20 (21+ only)

🧀 Want to compete? DM us or email rachael@pilotbrewing.us — limited spots available!

Eat good. Do good. Vote with your fork. 💛

Secure Your Ticket While Spots Last!

Pilot Brewing
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pilot Brewing
(704) 802-9260
info@pilotbrewing.us
https://www.pilotbrewing.us/events-1/aviation-inspired-ales-supporting-diversity-w-ngpa
Pilot Brewing
1331 Central Ave.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
17048029260
info@pilotbrewing.us
pilotbrewing.us