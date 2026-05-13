Mac & Cheese Throwdown: Benefiting Good Soles
Mac & Cheese Throwdown: Benefiting Good Soles
🧀 Mac & Cheese Throwdown – For a Cause!
Think your mac has what it takes to melt the competition?
Join us for a delicious, cheese-filled showdown at Pilot Brewing — and help support a great cause while you’re at it!
This year’s Mac & Cheese Competition benefits Good Soles, a Charlotte-based nonprofit providing steel-toed boots and non-slip shoes for those transitioning out of homelessness and into the workforce.
🔥 Your $20 ticket includes:
✅ Unlimited mac & cheese samples
✅ A vote for your favorite
✅ A good deed — $10 from every ticket goes directly to Good Soles
📅 Date: Saturday, June 27th · 2-4PM
📍 Location: Pilot Brewing
🎟️ Tickets: $20 (21+ only)
🧀 Want to compete? DM us or email rachael@pilotbrewing.us — limited spots available!
Eat good. Do good. Vote with your fork. 💛
Secure Your Ticket While Spots Last!