Mac & Cheese Throwdown: Benefiting Good Soles

🧀 Mac & Cheese Throwdown – For a Cause!

Think your mac has what it takes to melt the competition?

Join us for a delicious, cheese-filled showdown at Pilot Brewing — and help support a great cause while you’re at it!

This year’s Mac & Cheese Competition benefits Good Soles, a Charlotte-based nonprofit providing steel-toed boots and non-slip shoes for those transitioning out of homelessness and into the workforce.

🔥 Your $20 ticket includes:

✅ Unlimited mac & cheese samples

✅ A vote for your favorite

✅ A good deed — $10 from every ticket goes directly to Good Soles

📅 Date: Saturday, June 27th · 2-4PM

📍 Location: Pilot Brewing

🎟️ Tickets: $20 (21+ only)

🧀 Want to compete? DM us or email rachael@pilotbrewing.us — limited spots available!

Eat good. Do good. Vote with your fork. 💛

Secure Your Ticket While Spots Last!