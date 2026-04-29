Śṛṅgāra Lahari - An Evening of Padams and Jāvalis

rasAnubhavam - Spring Concert # 2 :

Padams & Javalis are synonymous with Smt T Brinda's and Smt T Muktha's style of music and the entire Smt Veena Dhanammal Bani as a whole. The grandson of T. Brinda, Thiruvarur Girish presents an evening filled with tradition and culture, a collection of padams and jaavalis on May 9, 2026. (5-7 PM)

Padams lend aesthetic beauty to dance whether Bharatanatyam or Kuchipudi unfolding from within the nuances of emotions, transforming the art form into a visual feast. Some of the exponents from traditional families of dancers and musicians were renowned for their presentations of these bhava filled musical compositions.

Javalis are livelier than padams, usually sung in madhyama kaalam. Javalis may not have an anupallavi, but have a pallavi and charanams. They may not be as serious in nature as padams. Javalis are usually composed in popular ragas, and their lyrical quality is apt for the general setting of a lively earth mood.