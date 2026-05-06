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Sunset Farm Summer Open House

Sunset Farm Summer Open House

The Park CDC's seasonal urban garden open houses introduce community members to local food systems, gardening and nutrition education, and food independence.

Programming includes:
- Garden-to-Go container gardening workshops
- Farm-to-table cooking demonstrations & taste tests
- Nutrition education
- Children’s gardening activities
- Opportunities to learn about The Park CDC’s volunteer program supporting the urban garden’s operations.

Each event welcomes up to 60 community members and take place annually in March, April, June, and September.

Sunset Farm
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Community Development Corporation
704-209-5057
info@theparkcdc.org
Sunset Farm
3432 Sunset Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28216
704-209-5057 x3
programs@theparkcdc.org
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0949ABAA2BA7FDC43-57780258-sunset#/