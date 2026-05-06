Sunset Farm Summer Open House

The Park CDC's seasonal urban garden open houses introduce community members to local food systems, gardening and nutrition education, and food independence.

Programming includes:

- Garden-to-Go container gardening workshops

- Farm-to-table cooking demonstrations & taste tests

- Nutrition education

- Children’s gardening activities

- Opportunities to learn about The Park CDC’s volunteer program supporting the urban garden’s operations.

Each event welcomes up to 60 community members and take place annually in March, April, June, and September.