The Charlotte Braille Trail Community Reveal pulls back the curtains on a paradigm-shifting outdoor experience two years in the making!Join us for this celebratory community event to learn more about the trail and Lions Services’ work to design a world where vision status is never a barrier to a life of choice, career, and connection. You’ll have a chance to explore this multisensory outdoor space, experience the everyday barriers our blind and low vision neighbors encounter, and tour the Lions Services’ facility, where we leverage custom engineered accessible technology and rely on a highly skilled, majority blind or low vision workforce to manufacture products that protect our troops.

About the Braille Trail: The Charlotte Braille Trail is not your ordinary trail. This innovative community project blends nature, art, and technology into a multisensory experience designed for everyone.

Threading through a tactile, fragrant landscape, the trail ensures blind and low-vision residents have safe, walkable access to public transit, paired with an accessible recreation and exercise space. From the musical "Bloom Circle" to interactive light and sound sculptures, the trail serves as a vibrant community hub where everyone—regardless of how well they can see—can engage their senses and connect with the heart of the city.

The Charlotte Braille Trail is an initiative of Lions Services Inc., designed to create inclusive infrastructure and open the doors to everything Charlotte has to offer for our blind and low vision neighbors.