The WNC Sculpture Center’s Third Saturday Family Workshop series invites families to gather once a month for hands-on, creative experiences that blend art-making, learning, and quality time together. Held every third Saturday, each workshop features a different accessible, family-friendly project—ranging from sculpture and printmaking to mixed‑media creations—designed to encourage collaboration across generations. Led by knowledgeable staff and artists, the workshops often include opportunities to explore the sculpture park, helping participants connect creativity with place. The series emphasizes creativity, shared experiences, and making meaningful keepsakes, making it a welcoming entry point for families to engage with the arts together.