Andrew Murray Stepping Down, Along With Other U.S. Attorneys

The top federal prosecutor for western North Carolina, Andrew Murray, said Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position, joining resignations of more than 50 other U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Trump.

Murray's last day will be Feb. 28.

Murray was appointed in 2017. He also served previously as Mecklenburg County District Attorney.

During his tenure, Murray's office prosecuted cases involving gangs, domestic and international drug trafficking, COVID-19 fraud and cybercrime. He also oversaw high-profile cases including a $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo over deceptive sales practices and a 2018 antitrust settlement with Atrium Health.

Murray was outspoken at times on politically-sensitive issues. In 2019, he testified at a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he said so-called sanctuary city policies are "reckless." Murray cited cases of people in the country illegally committing violent crimes after being released from jail in Charlotte.

Murray's departure follows a Department of Justice request last week for the resignations of all Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys. The move is traditional any time a new president takes office, though it often draws criticism.

CNN reported that the Biden administration's request affects 56 U.S. attorneys who were confirmed by the Senate.

Last week, U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. in Raleigh also submitted his resignation.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Stetzer will become acting U.S. Attorney for Murray's district, which includes Charlotte.

In a statement Murray said: “It has been a privilege to serve the people of the Western District and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an extraordinary group of consummate, dedicated and experienced public servants. I am proud of our accomplishments and our collective hard work to protect communities across the district and to seek justice.”