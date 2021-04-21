Charlotte Police: Half Of Road Rage Incidents In 2021 Have Involved Guns

Police in Charlotte say they’re seeing a spike in road rage incidents involving guns.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports 40 road rage incidents so far in 2021 — and guns were drawn in 20 of them. Lt. Chris Rorie urged drivers to avoid confronting other motorists.

“I know people are in a hurry, but just remember that people who are aggressively driving, it’s very frustrating,” Rorie said. “I get it. But engaging in these types of situations aren’t productive, and it’s flat-out dangerous. It is more prudent for you to keep your cool.”

Asked for specifics, police could not say whether anyone was hurt — or whether any shots were fired — in any of the incidents. Rorie said 10 arrests have been made this year in road rage cases.

Rorie urged people to share the road politely and give other drivers a break. He also said drivers should avoid tailgating and report any road rage incidents to police.

As an alternative to getting angry, Rorie suggested waving and not "giving anyone a reason to get angry."

"You could always give the 'North Carolina hello' with two fingers," he said.