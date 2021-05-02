2 Charged After Shooting At Mecklenburg County Mall

Updated 1:38 p.m. Sunday

Two men are facing criminal charges after police say shot each other Saturday afternoon inside Carolina Place Mall in Pineville Saturday.

Both men, Kevion Donshare Harris and Jamie G'Vantay Williams, are both recovering at Charlotte-area hospitals and have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearms by convicted felons.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting on Saturday. Authorities did not say what prompted the shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is helping Pineville officers with the investigation.

