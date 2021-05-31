Police Report 2 Homicides In Charlotte Over Memorial Day Weekend
Police say two people were killed in separate homicides reported over the Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Biscayne Drive, near Eastway Drive in east Charlotte, for a welfare check. There, they found 29-year-old Ashly Marie Marquez dead.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police haven’t said how they think Marquez died, but they called arson detectives to the scene. Within a day, two people — 30-year-old June Kennard Brantley and 31-year-old Troy Ricardo Privette Jr. — were arrested. Brantley was charged with first-degree murder, and Privette was charged with accessory after the fact. Both face charges of concealing a death.
Then, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, someone called 911 to report an assault in the 5200 block of Twin Brook Drive, near Gibbon Road in north Charlotte. When police got there, they found 21-year-old Sherlyn Drew shot to death.
So far, no arrests have been reported in Drew’s death. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says detectives are still investigating both slayings. Anyone with information can call 704-432-8477.
There have been 45 homicides reported by CMPD this year compared to 35 at this point in 2020.
