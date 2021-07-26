4 Arrested In Drive-By Shooting That Killed 13-Year-Old Girl In Monroe

Four people have been arrested and charged in the drive-by shooting of a 13-year-old girl in North Carolina, police said.

All four have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held at the Union County Jail without bond, Monroe police said in a Facebook post on Sunday. News outlets report that the men charged range in age from 18 to 22.

The girl was sitting with friends at a picnic table in Monroe, about 30 miles from Charlotte, on Saturday evening when someone inside a black Ford Freestyle opened fire in their direction and the SUV sped away, police said.

The child, who was not immediately identified, was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a news release Sunday.