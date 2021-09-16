© 2021 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Man Charged In 2012 Beating Death Of UNC Chapel Hill Student

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT

A man has been charged with murder in the 2012 beating death of a North Carolina college student, police said Thursday.

Fait
Courtesy American Indian Center at UNC Chapel Hill
Faith Hedgepeth

Chapel Hill police announced at a news conference on Thursday that Miguel Enrique Olivares, 28, of Durham was arrested in connection with the beating death of Faith Hedgepeth at her off-campus apartment, news outlets reported. Olivares is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Assistant Police Chief Celisa Lehew said the investigation is not complete, but provided no additional details.

Hedgepeth, a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was 19 years old when her roommate found her body in their apartment on Sept. 7, 2012. An autopsy showed Hedgepeth suffered extensive skull fractures and cuts to her face and head, and she was also badly beaten on her arms and legs.

