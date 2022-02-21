Warrants have been issued for the person Charlotte police suspect of killing a bus driver

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office / Darian Dru Thavychith

A warrant for murder has been issued for the person Charlotte-Mecklenburg police suspect of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera on Feb. 11.

According to authorities, the suspect is Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, of Charlotte. He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting appeared to have been a result of a road rage incident. Two warrants, confirmed by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, were issued, charging Thavychith with murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied space.

Rivera was shot while driving a bus near West Trade and South Graham streets about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11. None of the four passengers on the bus were injured.

Charlotte Area Transit System called the slaying "a senseless act of violence."

Last week, CMPD released images from a camera on the bus that showed a suspect driving an SUV.

"If it happened to my son, your child could be next because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind," Rivera's mother, Sylvia Rivera, said at a police news conference last week urging people with information on the homicide to come forward.

CMPD has reported 10 homicides in Charlotte this year, including Rivera's death.