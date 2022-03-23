© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Charlotte police say they're keeping an eye on organized shoplifting

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE
/

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say home improvement stores, Walmart locations and grocery stores are being targeted by people making a living from shoplifting.

CMPD said Wednesday that its Organized Retail Theft Task Force recently worked with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Steven Vanderburg, who is accused of stealing $250,000-300,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. Vanderburg worked with five others to sell the stolen items at a discounted rate, police said.

Detective Anthony Finocchio says many suspects in cases like these are repeat offenders.

"If you look at the individuals that are committing these crimes, you can see that this isn’t their first rodeo," he said. "We deserve better. Our community deserves better. Our retailers deserve better as well."

Finocchio says that if people see $250 items being sold on Facebook Marketplace for $150, that could be a clue it was stolen.

"Something doesn’t seem right," Finocchio said. "Why wouldn't that individual just take that item back and get the full refund? Right? So the community needs to be aware of that stuff. They could possibly — not knowing — (be) buying stolen items."

CMPD said people should call 911 if they witness organized retail crimes and to not approach any person trying to flee a scene.

Crime & Justice
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
