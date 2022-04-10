Device designed to look like a bomb closes uptown streets Sunday

A suspicious package left near Trade and Tryon streets uptown Sunday was not an explosive, but it did look like one.

CMPD closed off the intersection shortly after someone called 911 to report the package. The Bomb Squad Unit determined it was a fake bomb. CMPD spokesperson Justin Davies said members of the unit told him if they were going to make a device for training purposes, they would have constructed something that looked very similar.

CMPD Maj. Brad Koch told WSOC-TV the device found was intentionally designed to look like an explosive.

Charlotte FC kicked off against Atlanta United at 1:30 Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Along with the usual weekend uptown crowds, many soccer fans were in the area ahead of the match.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.