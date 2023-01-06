Cornelius Police: Tell us if you saw car, mother of missing girl

It’s been 46 days since the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari.

As the search continues, law enforcement agencies are looking for people who saw a gray Toyota Prius or the girl’s mother between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15, specifically in a mountainous region northwest of Asheville. Cornelius Police on Friday said, “One of the family members was in the Madison County area of North Carolina.”

According to investigators, the last independently confirmed sighting of Madlaina was when she got off at her bus stop on November 21. Madalina’s mother and stepfather told investigators they saw her on Nov. 23, but don’t know where she went after that.



On Dec. 15, Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, went to Bailey Middle School in Cornelius and reported her daughter missing to a school resource officer. Shortly after, her mother and stepfather Christopher Pamiter were both charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the parents were indicted by a North Carolina grand jury. Both remain at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.