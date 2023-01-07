© 2023 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Charlotte mother who lost son in shooting: 'Something has to be done'

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published January 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST
Sevhn_Robinson.jpg
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Sevhn Robinson sang to dozens of families and their supporters who marched through uptown Charlotte calling for an end to gun violence on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Charlotte mother Sevhn Robinson on Saturday led a crowd of local mothers, fathers, friends and relatives who had lost loved ones to gun violence, marching through uptown to remember their loved ones and demand change.

Some wore t-shirts with photos of their loved ones. Others held framed portraits or signs with messages like "End Gun Violence," and "Stop The Killings."

Robinson herself wore a necklace that had a picture of her 25-year-old son, Kyrri Dogette, who was killed in a 2017 shooting on Independence Boulevard.

Losing her son in that shooting six years ago inspired Robinson to create a group called Mommies Matter 2 Kyrri (MM2K) to provide support services to other families who've lost loved ones to violence.

She also created the annual Mega Mommy March in 2021 to raise awareness of local gun violence and seek solutions.

"This is a time when we stand up and reflect back," Robinson said. "All of us out here know someone or have lost a child or a loved one, and something has to be done."

This year, the crowd of about three dozen gathered in Marshall Park at 10:30 a.m. and marched up 3rd Street to Romare Bearden Park, chanting "Stop killing our children!" and "Don't shoot about it! Let's talk about it!"

At-large County Commissioner Pat Cotham attended, along with representatives from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina Poor People's Campaign.

Charles_Sevhn_Robinson.jpg
1 of 8  — Charles_Sevhn_Robinson.jpg
Charles and Sevhn Robinson led the Mega Mommy March into Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park on Jan. 7, 2023.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
Charles_Robinson.jpg
2 of 8  — Charles_Robinson.jpg
Charles Robinson spoke to the crowd at Romare Bearden Park at the Mega Mommy March on Jan. 7, 2023.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
Charlotte_Gun_Violence1.jpg
3 of 8  — Charlotte_Gun_Violence1.jpg
A woman held a framed portrait of a loved one at a Charlotte march for victims of gun violence on Jan. 7, 2023.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
Charlotte_gun_violence2.jpg
4 of 8  — Charlotte_gun_violence2.jpg
Relatives held signs and photos of their loved ones at a Charlotte march for victims of gun violence on Jan. 7, 2023.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
Mega_Mommy_March_2023.jpg
5 of 8  — Mega_Mommy_March_2023.jpg
Dozens marched up 3rd Street in uptown Charlotte calling for an end to gun violence on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
Charlotte_Homicide_Gun_Violence).jpg
6 of 8  — Charlotte_Homicide_Gun_Violence).jpg
Protesters held signs calling for an end to gun violence at a march and protest in uptown Charlotte on Jan. 7, 2023.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
Charlotte_Gun_Violence_March.jpg
7 of 8  — Charlotte_Gun_Violence_March.jpg
Relatives of people killed by gun violence gathered in Romare Bearden Park on Jan. 7, 2023 following a march through uptown Charlotte.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE
DSC_0160.jpg
8 of 8  — DSC_0160.jpg
A table held tributes to loved ones killed by gun violence, including Kyyri Dogette, son of Sevhn Robinson, at Saturday's Mega Mommy March in uptown Charlotte.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

When the crowd arrived in Romare Bearden Park, Robinson thanked them for marching and read a passage from a book she said a friend had given to her.

"Start every day with new hope. Leave bad memories behind, and have faith for a better tomorrow," she read.

She also invited those who had lost loved ones to consider therapy, and encouraged others to sign up for life insurance.

Robinson and her husband, Charles Robinson, said they planned to travel to Raleigh next month to meet with lawmakers and encourage them to pass legislation addressing homicides and gun violence.

Robinson said she especially wanted tougher bond requirements for those charged with serious crimes like murder.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported more than 100 homicides in 2022, roughly an 8% percent increase over the year before. Police said 86% of those homicides were committed with a firearm. And 2023 started with three fatal shootings on New Year's Day in Charlotte.

Crime & Justice Charlotte Homicides
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal