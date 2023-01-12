NC DMV warns customers about scam emails

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is warning customers to be careful about scam emails from people who claim they are officials from the DMV or the North Carolina Department of Transportation to try to get money.

The scammers try to convince people they need to pay a fine by clicking on a link they provide.

“DMV customers must remain vigilant as criminals try newer ways to defraud customers and steal their identities,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.



The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said people should be on the lookout for fraudulent emails from the address “notice@penalty-gov-us” claiming to be from the “Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation.” The email includes threats and a link to make a payment for a fine.

“If you receive any unexpected email alleging you owe the DMV or the state money, then be very wary and contact the agency to verify the truth of the communication from an official telephone number or email address, but do not use the contact info appearing in the email,” the agency said.

Goodwin also said the NCDMV or NCDOT will never send out emails requesting payment for driving violations. If you do have a driving violation, it would be sent through traditional mail.