-
RALEIGH — North Carolina vehicle owners now have another option from which to choose when it comes to the state's regularly priced license plate.The…
-
Federal investigators who are seeking a massive number of voting records from North Carolina election officials also want voter registration documents…
-
DUNCAN McFADYEN: North Carolina's Division of Motor Vehicles ruled last week that Tesla can't sell its electric cars at a store in Charlotte. That has a…
-
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has denied Tesla Motors' application to sell its electric cars at a new store near Charlotte. State law…
-
In late March, fans of Tesla's luxury electric cars swarmed its website and stores to reserve the new Model 3. It’s a lower-priced design aimed at the…
-
Governor Pat McCrory was in Huntersville on Thursday for the opening of a new DMV office. During his visit, he announced that the written test will no…
-
The DMV is looking to make a few big changes this year to reduce wait times. For one, there's a proposal to eliminate the written test requirement for…
-
Governor Pat McCrory signed the sweeping Voter Photo ID bill into law Monday. Starting in 2016, most state residents will be required to bring a photo ID…