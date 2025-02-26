© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Wayne Goodwin steps down from DMV

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 26, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST

Wayne Goodwin announced today that he will step down as head of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. Goodwin, a former state representative who once led the state Department of Insurance and later the state Democratic Party, was appointed DMV commissioner in January 2022. He told legislators this morning that he would help Gov. Josh Stein and Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins find his successor.

Goodwin has been a frequent target of criticism from GOP lawmakers unhappy with how the DMV has been managed, including complaints about long wait times.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
