Wayne Goodwin steps down from DMV

Wayne Goodwin announced today that he will step down as head of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. Goodwin, a former state representative who once led the state Department of Insurance and later the state Democratic Party, was appointed DMV commissioner in January 2022. He told legislators this morning that he would help Gov. Josh Stein and Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins find his successor.

Goodwin has been a frequent target of criticism from GOP lawmakers unhappy with how the DMV has been managed, including complaints about long wait times.

