State auditor says DMV must address workforce issues

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles needs to focus more on improving its workforce — including staffing and personnel flexibility — to improve customer service, the state auditor said Monday.

In a news release, State Auditor Dave Boliek said more driver’s license examiners are needed to meet demand and reduce wait times at DMV offices across the state. He also said more flexibility is needed in current personnel rules to allow the DMV to hire and retain staff more effectively.

Of the DMV's 142 temporary examiner positions, 68% are vacant. Boliek’s findings are preliminary, but he released them ahead of a final report as state legislators negotiate a new budget.