North Carolina DMV adding new driver license examiners

Getting a driver license in North Carolina may soon get a little easier.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said it has added 41 new driver license examiner graduates to 32 offices statewide. The new employees recently graduated from its Basic Examiner Training School and participated in a recognition ceremony on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The agency said it is working to improve customer service with more examiners, express lines, dedicated road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line make sure they have the appropriate documents. Acting DMV Commissioner Portia Manley said the 41 graduates will help fill voids at many driver license offices across North Carolina.

The examiners graduated after five weeks of classroom study at locations in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They will take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic identification cards. They will also conduct road tests for new drivers.