Man, 19, arrested in Charlotte shooting death

Deandre Hagler, 21, was shot and killed on Citiside Drive, near the Plaza, on Jan. 13. A 19-year-old man has been charged in Hagler's death, police said this week.

CMPD officers responded to the 3600 block of Citiside Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday. They found Hagler inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save his life, paramedics pronounced Hagler dead at the scene.

Trevyon Young, 19, has been arrested in connection with Hagler's death. He is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

Young was on probation with electronic monitoring at the time of the murder, police said.



Also Monday, police identified the victim of another shooting over the weekend as Roy Guevara.

Guevara was killed near 6200 Barrington Drive, also near The Plaza, on Sunday. Police said they responded to calls about shots being fired and found Guevara with a gunshot wound. Several homes and vehicles were also struck, police said, but no one else was injured.

There have been six killings reported in Charlotte so far this year. All have been committed with firearms, according to police. Police said one case, the killing of five-year-old Lyric Thomas, appeared to be an accidental shooting.

Last year, the total number of homicides jumped more than 10%, to 112.

Anyone with information about any of these cases can contact 704-432-TIPS or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.