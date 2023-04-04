© 2023 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Appeals court denies CMPD officer's immunity in 2019 shooting

WFAE
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
danquirs_franklin.jpg
LEGACY.COM/CMPD

On Tuesday, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision in Charlotte last year that granted immunity to Wende Kerl, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer who fatally shot Danquirs Franklin outside a Burger King in west Charlotte in 2019.

The original complaint was filed by Franklin’s mother. It was dismissed in 2022 when a judge found Kerl probably made errors on the day of the shooting. But under the law, the judge said, they were reasonable ones, making Kerl immune to the claims in the lawsuit.

Officer body-worn camera footage and a report from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather found Franklin appeared to be complying with orders to lay down his weapon when Kerl shot him. However, Merriweather ruled the Franklin shooting was legally justified, saying his office could not prove that Kerl and the Burger King manager didn't have a reasonable fear for their safety given Franklin’s erratic behavior and that he was armed.

Tags
Crime & Justice Criminal Justice
