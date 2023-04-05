© 2023 WFAE
Crime & Justice

His new law would make NC's legal drunk driving limit the strictest in the nation, tied with Utah

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
In North Carolina, 30% of the total 1,538 traffic deaths in 2020 were caused by drunk drivers. Last week, state Rep. Mike Clampitt, state house member representing Swain, Jackson and Transylvania counties in western North Carolina, introduced legislation that would lower the maximum blood alcohol level for drivers from .08 to .05. The bill is awaiting a hearing in the House.

But if it passes, North Carolina would be the second state — Utah was the first — to lower the level to .05. Clampitt, a Republican member on the Western North Carolina Regional DWI Task Force, says the legislation has national and state supporters, such as the National Safety Council, NTSB, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the state police and Bar Owners associations. He says the need for the bill is simple.

"The main big reason is saving lives," Clampitt said. "I just got a report, we’ve had more traffic deaths in the last year than in 16 years prior for impaired drivers and that's not just alcohol but across the board."

Clampitt says the North Carolina Criminal Law Statistical report found that in 2021, there were:

  • 37,960 DWI convictions in North Carolina compared to 34,810 DWI convictions in the state in 2020
  • 25% of the drunk driving deaths are passengers in the impaired driver's vehicle or the other vehicle involved and the victims are between the ages of 16 and 24
  • 43% of the impaired drivers are between the ages of 18 to 24.

The only thing the legislation would change in the current law is the maximum legal alcohol level for drivers. The bill is awaiting a hearing in a House committee. Utah lowered its level in 2017 to .05.

Steve Harrison

