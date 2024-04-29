Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday afternoon that multiple people, including law enforcement officers, have been shot in an east Charlotte neighborhood and told residents to stay inside as gunfire continued past 2 p.m.

Details were sparse, but CMPD said the shooting scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive remained an "active scene." It started when officers from the US Marshals Task Force, which includes officers from various law enforcement agencies who commonly serve warrants on wanted people and search for fugitives, was "conducting an investigation in the area," police said. They were "engaged" by a shooter during the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement officers were struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital. The CMPD SWAT team is currently on the scene.

Multiple people had been taken to area hospitals. On social media, people nearby described dozens of police cars and other emergency vehicles converging on the area east of Eastway Drive and East Sugar Creek.

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. CMPD said roads throughout the area are closed, in part to facilitate the transport of injured people to hospitals. At about 2:30 pm, officers said SWAT teams were working to clear the shooting scene.

Still an active scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. Steer clear of the area. Residents stay inside of your homes. Multiple victims transported to nearby hospitals. Gunfiire continues on scene. More information to come from CMPD's Public Affairs Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is available.