Funeral service held at Bojangles Coliseum for U.S. Marshal Deputy killed in east Charlotte shootout

A memorial service was held Monday at Bojangles Coliseum for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks Jr., one of four law enforcement officers fatally wounded in a shootout in east Charlotte last week.

CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, North Carolina Correction Officers Samuel Poloche and William Elliott were also killed, and four other law enforcement agents were shot Last Monday.

During the memorial service, several people spoke about Weeks’ character and dedication to the agency. Those speakers included U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who described his reputation.

“When Tommy arrived in the western district of North Carolina, he quickly developed a reputation for being the kind of law enforcement officer and friend you could count on no matter what he was doing,” Garland said. “Whether it was serving a warrant, protecting the courthouse or carrying out an extradition in Poland or Columbia. He gave everything he had.”

Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis recounted conversations with Weeks’ wife about his character.

“I've come to learn more about Tommy through his wife, family and friends and allow me to say this,” Davis said.

“It seemed like just an amazing life and an incredible journey. To Tommy's father Thomas: Thank you and your late wife Bonnie for raising such an incredible man. It is crystal clear that the apple did not fall far from the tree.”

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a man wanted for felon in possession of a firearm charges when the suspect opened fire. He was later killed by officers.

Last Monday marked the deadliest day for law enforcement in Charlotte since 2007, when two CMPD officers were killed during a disturbance call.