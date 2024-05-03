Eyer praised as loving husband, courageous CMPD officer at memorial service

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department laid officer Joshua Eyer to rest today. Eyer was one of four officers who died in a shootout in East Charlotte on Monday.

Eyer’s body was transported to First Baptist Church in uptown Charlotte on a horse-drawn carriage as officers saluted.

Rest easy Officer Eyer, we have the watch now. pic.twitter.com/cawHZdcCRC — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 3, 2024

During the service, CMPD Major Brad Koch said the department received lots of support from across the nation.

“Words simply fall short of expressing the gratitude felt by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department family over the past heart-wrenching 93 hours," Koch said.

Several colleagues and friends called Eyer a loving husband and a courageous officer. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, who last month awarded Eyer with the Officer of the Month award, expressed his gratitude for his service.

“Officer Ayer, you represent everything great about this badge I wear over my heart and this patch I wear on my sleeve,” Jennings said. “You may be physically gone from us, but your spirit carries on in our hearts. May God bless you and keep you. Thank you.”

Following the service, a procession escorted Eyer to Shannon Memorial Park on Monroe Road.