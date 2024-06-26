CMPD releases video of officer accused of stealing money from suspect

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Tuesday released video from the March arrest of an officer charged with embezzlement after being accused of stealing money from a suspect in custody.

On March 14, Officer Henry Chapman was transporting a man who had been arrested on an outstanding warrant. When they arrived at the University City Division Office, the man told other officers that Chapman took a roll of hundred dollar bills from him.

In the bodycam video released on a judge's order, the man tells other officers that Chapman hid his money in the inside driver’s side door pocket. They look and find $900.

"No cap. I'm not even gonna touch it. It's blue hundreds right here," the man said, gesturing with hands cuffed behind his back at the wad of bills. "All the blue hundreds are right there behind that receipt. Thank you. All that's my money. He didn't have that. Yes, I heard him crumple it up. Thank you."

"That ain’t my money," Chapman replied as an officer holds the bills.

In a later video, as officers take Chapman's gun prior to his arrest, he apologized.

"It's just one of those things, dude," Chapman said.

Chapman resigned from CMPD the next day.