NEWS BRIEFS

Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SouthPark

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Nick de la Canal
Published July 29, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT

A man was taken into custody Monday after experiencing a mental health crisis inside a SouthPark convenience store, local police said. The episode involved a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team that blocked off a busy Charlotte intersection during the morning rush.

Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said they were initially called to a Circle K gas station convenience store at the intersection of Sharon Road and Fairview Road around 7:31 a.m. Monday.

By 9:21 a.m., CMPD tweeted that the entire intersection had been blocked off as a SWAT team worked to resolve a situation.

In another tweet published at 9:52 a.m., police said a suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers believed the man was inside the convenience store alone as SWAT negotiators worked to de-escalate the situation.

Police were able to take the man into custody without injury around 11:17 a.m., and said he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The police department did not say whether the man had been charged with a crime, or if he could face criminal charges upon his release from the hospital.

The intersection reopened around 11:30 a.m., police said.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal