Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SouthPark

A man was taken into custody Monday after experiencing a mental health crisis inside a SouthPark convenience store, local police said. The episode involved a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team that blocked off a busy Charlotte intersection during the morning rush.

Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said they were initially called to a Circle K gas station convenience store at the intersection of Sharon Road and Fairview Road around 7:31 a.m. Monday.

By 9:21 a.m., CMPD tweeted that the entire intersection had been blocked off as a SWAT team worked to resolve a situation.

In another tweet published at 9:52 a.m., police said a suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers believed the man was inside the convenience store alone as SWAT negotiators worked to de-escalate the situation.

Police were able to take the man into custody without injury around 11:17 a.m., and said he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The police department did not say whether the man had been charged with a crime, or if he could face criminal charges upon his release from the hospital.

The intersection reopened around 11:30 a.m., police said.