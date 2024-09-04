Missing Cornelius girl's mother has left the U.S.

The mother of a Cornelius girl missing since 2022 has left the country, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. WBTV reports Diana Cojocari was facing extradition to her native Moldova after being released from prison when she pled guilty to failure to report her daughter, Madalina, missing. In June, Cornelius Police said Diana is considered a suspect in the disappearance. Last week, the state of North Carolina offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in the case.