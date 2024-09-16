Cornelius middle school evacuated after bomb threat

Bailey Middle School in Cornelius was evacuated and dismissed Monday after the school received a bomb threat.

The threat alleged that a pipe bomb had been placed in the school, though a preliminary search found no bomb.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said Monday afternoon that a verification search of the building is underway. In the meantime, officials dismissed the school for the day due to the nature of the threat, the time of day and inclement weather. Nearby Hough High School was also placed on modified lockdown due to its proximity to Bailey.

Bailey Middle School students were transported to the Foamex plant on Old Statesville Road. The Cornelius Police Department said as of 2 p.m., parents were still reuniting with their children at the facility.

Monday's threat was the latest that’s disrupted the school year less than a month in. Last week, an 11- and 12-year-old were arrested after multiple social media threats to schools in Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties.