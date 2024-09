Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left a two-year-old wounded. It happened at about 1:40 am at an apartment complex on Evoke Living Lane off Wilkinson Boulevard in West Charlotte. CMPD says multiple apartments were hit by gunfire including one where the child was hit. No arrests have been made and details about potential suspects have not yet been released. Police say the 2-year-old is in stable condition.