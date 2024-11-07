© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

No charges in death of 12-year-old at wilderness camp

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 7, 2024 at 8:15 AM EST

A Western North Carolina district attorney has decided not to file charges related to the death of a 12-year old boy at a wilderness camp in February.

Twelve-year old Clark Harman suffocated at the Trails Carolina Wilderness Camp in Transylvania County. Since then state regulators have shut down the camp for health and safety concerns. The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death, and this week, district attorney Andrew Murray said the office will not pursue involuntary manslaughter charges. In a statement Murray said it’s clear that "Harman suffocated while being required to occupy a personal sleeping bivy his first night at the camp."

But prosecutors also said that while four camp counselors heard Harman make sounds from his sleeping bag, none said they heard someone saying I can’t breathe or help.

The minors that were also in the cabin were interviewed and noted that Harman was upset about having to sleep in the bivy. In 2014, a teenage boy attending  the camp ran away and was found dead after falling from a tree. 
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.